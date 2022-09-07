Laredo Border Patrol seizes over 100 pounds of narcotics in stash house holding migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day is now in the rearview mirror and the Laredo Police Department has new DWI numbers to share after the holiday. From August 19 to September 5, a group of officers dedicated themselves to looking out for impaired drivers. Officials with the department said eight people were arrested for driving under the influence. There were 475 traffic stops and 656 citations.

