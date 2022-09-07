Read full article on original website
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 9, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – COnference play begins next week, and we’ve seen an awesome first month of football. See all the highlights from week 4 below.
Raeford man turns $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into $508,000 jackpot
North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
wpde.com
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
More than 100 students baptized without permission at Christian school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A baptism is normally a family affair – but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school said the event happened at school without them or their permission. WRAL News spoke with Northwood Temple Academy headmaster Renee McLamb to ask how it...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
