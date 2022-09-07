ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
The 5th Quarter September 9, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – COnference play begins next week, and we’ve seen an awesome first month of football. See all the highlights from week 4 below.
LELAND, NC
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WILMINGTON, NC
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC

