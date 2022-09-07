Read full article on original website
St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage
CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
One of worst roads in St. Louis County is getting a makeover
ST. LOUIS – One of the worst roads in the county is about to get a $5.4M overhaul. Airport Road, in the heart of Berkeley, will be rebuilt, to improve safety and attract more businesses to the area. The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road...
Ameren adding solar generation sites in north St. Louis, Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Thursday that they have selected north St. Louis and Jefferson County for their next solar generation sites as part of the Neighborhood Solar Program. Construction on the sites will begin later this year. Ameren expects these solar energy sites to start generating enough clean energy to power an approximate […]
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
ST. LOUIS — What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized Victorian home was available? Well, you may want to check out Lafayette Reserve. A local developer says they are building the city’s most expensive new subdivision in a century. Jeff Winzerling’s company, Universatile Development,...
Grab your kayak! Dardenne Blueway is expanding, linking parks in the St. Charles area
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Grab your kayak!. If you live in St. Charles County, there’s a not so hidden gem you may want to check out. The first of its kind Dardenne Creek Blueway is open and is planning to expand. 5 On Your Side met with Ryan...
City of St. Peters passes resolution demanding action from MoDOT, Army Corps of Engineers to address I-70 flooding concerns
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - The City of St. Peters is asking the state and federal governments to take action six weeks after catastrophic flooding caused millions of dollars in damage. The resolution is being introduced at Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting and states after the interstate flooded both in 2015...
Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store
This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Semi truck overturns on ramp to I-44; traffic backed up near downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A semi-truck has overturned on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 44 at Lafayette Avenue. Eastbound traffic is backed up on I-44 near Jefferson. Traffic cameras showed the driver climbing out of the truck. He is expected to be OK. Delays are expected for some time as crews work to clear the […]
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
City of St. Louis unveils progress report of Direct Cash Assistance program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ten months after the announcement of a stimulus initiative offering one-time $500 payments to city households, the city said more than 9,000 people have benefited from the program. The Direct Cash Assistance program was created as part of the city’s initial appropriation of $135 million in...
Loft on Washington Avenue, St. Louis public safety department reach agreement to improve security
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis came to an agreement with the Ely Walker Lofts to improve security measures after hundreds of police calls for service related to the building in the last year. The consent decree, which was signed by the building's condo association president and...
St. Louis mayor gives update on $500 payments to residents in need
Mayor Tishaura Jones gave a news conference update on the direct cash payments to eligible residents. More than 9,000 people received $500.
St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT letter shows crew supervisor failed key parts of job prior to deadly crash, faces probation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates uncovered a letter revealing that the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) investigated a deadly work zone crash and found the crew supervisor failed to do key parts of his job. The letter was sent to Michael Love, the Signing and Striping Maintenance...
Lawsuit on Missouri recreational pot ballot measure nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday, Sept. 8 court arguments. At issue is a proposal to allow those age 21 and older...
