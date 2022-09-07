ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.

