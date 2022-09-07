ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe

The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
ALTON, IL
KSDK

Photos: Fatal shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store

This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. This still photo taken from video shows an altercation at the Beverly Hills Supermarket that resulted in the death of Kardayé Moore, 23, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
Politics
KMOV

St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
