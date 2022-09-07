Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission discusses gun violence
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County continues the battle against gun violence, County Commissioners are hoping a new resolution will bring awareness to the on-going issue. Some commissioners say the resolution sparks conversation but others expressed concerns. The resolution the Chatham County commission took up today does not...
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. announces additional roll call in the streets locations, dates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the Savannah Police Department brought back roll call in the streets to Felwood Park on Tuesday, they've announced some additional dates and locations for the event. The roll call in the streets initiative was designed for Savannah residents to be able to witness a...
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
WTGS
Statesboro Fire and Police to host 9/11 memorial service
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Fire and Police Departments will host a memorial service on Sunday to honor and remember those who died on September 11, 2001. According to a release, the service will be hosted in front of the headquarters of both departments at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues Wednesday night for a 17-year-old in Chatham County who’s been missing for almost a month. Zhawaun Ruth was last seen on Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Brewer Street. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs 148 pounds. He’s also known to suffer from...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
wtoc.com
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of the Savannah office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now focuses solely on working with police departments in Chatham to address violent crime. The main goal is obviously to curb violent gun crimes by targeting those behind them, especially repeat...
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Police say Long has been located and is safe. The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman with medical conditions. Bethany Annette Long, 19, was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on Ridge Road when she left to go...
Tybee Island Police arrest man for setting bar on fire on Labor Day
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police arrested a man they say set a bar on fire on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Jacob Parrot set the bathroom at The Sand Bar on fire around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. A fire was reported in the bathroom, police say. TIPD arrested […]
wtoc.com
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Illegal switches that make a semi-automatic gun into an automatic are being found in Chatham County. The Savannah field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sounding the alarm about these devices in our community. The ATF special agent WTOC spoke with...
Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
WTGS
Chatham County man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to four armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after admitting to four armed robberies of convenience stores in 2021. Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
wtoc.com
Stretch of Hwy 57 named for Long County deputy killed in crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named in honor of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whitman’s name was unveiled Thursday morning in the Maryann Odum Annex building in Ludowici. The signs are already visible on Hwy...
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
claxtonenterprise.com
Soft Lockdown lifted at Claxton Elementary School
Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later. ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.
