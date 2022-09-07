Read full article on original website
Related
boulderreportinglab.org
In opening brief, Boulder organizers sued for defamation by former city council candidate make their case for free political speech
Political organizers who were sued by former Boulder City Council candidate Steve Rosenblum for alleged defamation during the 2021 election have filed their opening brief in the Colorado Court of Appeals, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes and lengthy legal battle over free speech protections.
Arapahoe County candidate speaks up about assault
A candidate for county commissioner in Arapahoe County says she was sexually assaulted by a voter while campaigning. She spoke up about the incident to destigmatize being a victim of harassment or assault, she said, and to raise awareness about risks women can face running for office. Jessica Campbell-Swanson, who...
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County and Broomfield release U.S. 287 bus rapid transit feasibility study
After 18 months of work, Boulder County and its partners have released a feasibility study providing recommendations for transit-related service enhancements and other investments along U.S. 287 from Longmont to U.S. 36 in Broomfield. With an eye toward addressing growing congestion and travel demand, the study proposes a variety of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OK
The land that will be developed as a part of the My Mainstreet Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The Mainstreet purchase and sale agreements for six land parcels were approved to help create a walkable and vibrant downtown area.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law
DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
coloradosun.com
Denver business leaders want immediate answers to homelessness as downtown struggles to rebound
Denver needs at least 30,000 affordable apartments to solve the homelessness crisis, eliminate tent encampments and restore the atmosphere that defined downtown. If everything goes as planned in the next five years, the city will add 5,000 to 6,000 units. The huge gap was a key point as Denver business...
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Westword
Union Station Crackdown: Where Denver Cops Have Shifted the Drug Trade
In March, after the Denver Police Department conducted a sweep around Union Station that rounded up 43 people as part of an area crackdown, Harm Reduction Action Center executive director Lisa Raville criticized the tactic as a doomed return to failed policies that criminalized drug use, and predicted that it would succeed only at forcing many of those gathering around the iconic location to go somewhere else.
cpr.org
4 things we learned from the first-ever release of data that shows how Colorado DAs prosecute cases
Prosecutors representing more than half the state’s population unveiled new data on Thursday that showed racial biases in how they offer plea deals, who gets jail time pre-trial and who gets offered probation versus a jail or prison sentence. Eight district attorneys across the state — some representing rural...
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project
Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
Westword
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot
A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West
Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million
(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
Denver murder conviction overturned due to prosecutor's misconduct
Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted Cain Wilkens in 2018 of murdering his wife, Clarissa "Claire" Wilkens. His defense insisted Claire had died by suicide in the couple's home or, if Wilkens had shot her, he was too intoxicated to do so intentionally. Although Wilkens...
coloradosun.com
Opinion: The Denver police ban on food trucks is a smokescreen for its own irresponsibility
When powerful people make mistakes, they tend to blame less powerful people. The Denver Police Department is powerful. Denver’s food-truck owners, not so much. This power dynamic — not public safety — is the reason Denver’s city government recently banned food trucks from operating in Lower Downtown on weekends. It is also why the city government’s response to the resulting backlash has been a series of arbitrary half measures.
Douglas County considers developing open space
Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.
Comments / 0