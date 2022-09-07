A woman on a cruise with her family was killed by a shark after she went snorkelling in the Bahamas, according to authorities.The victim, who was in her 50s and from Pennsylvania, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island on Tuesday afternoon, say officials.She was on a day trip with her family and was in the water with a group of between five and seven people when the shark attacked, says ABC News.Police say that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was on a cruise to the region. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the woman was...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO