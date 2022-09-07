ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FOXBusiness

Carnival Cruises drops exemption request for unvaccinated guests, eases testing requirements

Carnival Cruise Line is easing its testing requirements for vaccinated passengers and allowing unvaccinated guests to travel without an exemption. The cruise company will no longer demand testing for vaccinated passengers staying onboard for under 16 nights. Additionally, unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to file exemption requests. "Carnival...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
TRAVEL
msn.com

Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now

Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman on family cruise killed by shark as she snorkels in Bahamas

A woman on a cruise with her family was killed by a shark after she went snorkelling in the Bahamas, according to authorities.The victim, who was in her 50s and from Pennsylvania, was attacked by a bull shark off Rose Island on Tuesday afternoon, say officials.She was on a day trip with her family and was in the water with a group of between five and seven people when the shark attacked, says ABC News.Police say that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was on a cruise to the region. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that the woman was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love

Cruise lines, and any business that offers food and drink, must make some choices that have the potential to anger customers. If, for example, a coffee chain decides to stop stocking 2% milk because people tend to order whole, skim, or plant-based milk, that might be the right thing for its bottom line but it'll upset a small subset of customers.
INDUSTRY
msn.com

How to Text on a Cruise Ship for Free (and Other Ways to Get Wi-Fi Onboard)

The world is so connected these days, that the thought of being offline at any given moment may cause your anxiety to soar. As such, being unable to text on a cruise may be unacceptable to you. The good news is that we'll share how to text on a cruise ship for free, including some alternatives you may not have thought of or considered.
TRAVEL

