Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
Hochul announces new COVID booster and updated mask guidance
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– During her press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul received the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets specific variants. Not only did she urge New Yorkers to get boosted, but also announced new masking guidance. “These boosters, that we will be talking about today and are...
Empire State Weekly: Schools face teacher shortage as classes start
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, a new school year has brought a list of new challenges for students, teachers, and administrators. A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted New York State districts in addition to the ongoing decrease in COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. Get...
PHOTOS: Glens Falls school year gets running start
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday morning was foggy around Big Cross Elementary School. Families brought kids decked out in back-to-school outfits and fresh haircuts along neighborhood roads, to a neighborhood school – one of Glens Falls’ four elementary buildings, serving the city’s lower west wing. Thursday was the first day of the school year across the district.
The history of the Empire State Plaza
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza is a multi-use group of buildings that has a vast history in New York State’s capital city. For the Plaza’s 50th anniversary in 2015, the New York State Museum put together an exhibit, in-person and online, to commemorate the occasion.
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin: PIX11 Poll
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York’s governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday. Hochul leads her challenger 50% to 35% with 9% of voters...
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
Annual charity tasting back at Schuylerville park
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the start of October, visitors to Hudson Crossing Park can enjoy a spread of local foods – and benefit area organizations helping the community – while they enjoy the park’s own samplings of nature along the Champlain Canal riverfront. The Tasting on the Hudson is back for its 15th year at the park.
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation...
Death Wish Coffee permanently closes Broadway store
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Death Wish Company has permanently closed its retail store at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A company spokesperson said the location closed as of Sunday, September 4. “While we enjoyed interacting in person with the Saratoga community and our loyal customers who traveled near...
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
Spirit Halloween open for season at Aviation Mall
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The summer is only just ending, but the season to come is here. Spirit Halloween is opening once again at the Aviation Mall, starting this week. Spirit Halloween is open for the season at the former TJ Maxx space inside the Aviation Mall, near the food court. The shop is open in September for early shoppers to get ready for the season, offering Halloween decor, costumes, and accessories. In previous years, the store has occupied the former Sears inside the mall.
Canastota man charged with felony assault of an officer
CANASTOTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Canastota Police Department reports that a man has been charged with multiple felonies and an officer required surgery after being assaulted during an incident that took place in the Village of Canastota on September 7th. Around 2:12 pm on Wednesday, officers received reports of...
Sunny & clear skies Friday into the weekend
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Friday will be partly cloudy in the early morning, but will clear up to mainly sunny skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and high 80s with a light breeze. Saturday and Sunday will continue to be sunny...
