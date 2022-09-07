Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
The Coastal Report: Northside High chalk walk; Surf City enhancement project
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more […]
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow. We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross. Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host inaugural first responders expo
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host their inaugural first responders “fair and expo” on Sept. 10. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Columbus County Fairgrounds at 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville.
WECT
Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival postponed due to weather risks on Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the possibility for rain and flooding Saturday morning, WECT has chosen to postpone the Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival to a later date with the recommendation of our First Alert Weather Team. “Radar modelling has been consistent with the notion of scattered...
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career
A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure
An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several agencies including The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded after a boat caught on fire in Cherry Grove Landing near North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in...
