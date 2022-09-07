Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person. David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
wfxrtv.com
UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
WSET
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox County, was found dead. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. EARLIER STORY: A man was found dead inside...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Comments / 1