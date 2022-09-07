Read full article on original website
Carolina Waves Partners with Hip-Hop Caucus to Encourage Young People to Vote
Carolina Waves' CEO and Founder Miriam Tolbert is best known for finding and showcasing North Carolina's most talented hip-hop and R&B acts; now, she's encouraging North Carolinians to vote. Tolbert recently partnered with The Hip-Hop Caucus (HHC), a national, non-profit organization in the US that aims to promote political activism...
North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America
If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
Three Things To Do In The Triangle This Weekend
With no federal holidays and no respite from the heat, August is a trash month (sorry Leos), but there’s still plenty to do in the Triangle. Check out our weekend events picks and fend off that mid-year slump. As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric surges in North Carolina schools, churches, and politics,...
A Wake Judge Decides This Week Whether a Man Charged With Murder Can Fairly Receive the Death Penalty
North Carolina’s death penalty goes on trial this week in Raleigh. Prior to 2016, when he was charged with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in a Northwest Raleigh motel room, Brandon Xavier Hill had a relatively insignificant criminal record. He was convicted of careless and reckless driving...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Touts Parental Rights, Decline of Public Schools at Durham Roundtable
On Tuesday night, a few hours after North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s call to abolish the State Board of Education and remove science and history curricula from K-5 classrooms was published by multiple news outlets in an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Robinson spoke about the decline of public schools and emphasized the need for greater parental involvement in education during a roundtable at the Durham Armory.
Duke Physicians Express Worry About New Abortion Restrictions—And Those to Come
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Many Duke Health physicians say new abortion restrictions—and those on the horizon—hurt their ability to treat pregnant patients and are likely to lead to more maternal deaths. The doctors gathered online Tuesday to discuss the ramifications of the U.S....
Fentanyl in NC: An Epidemic Within the Opioid Epidemic
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. A year ago this month, Barb Walsh was enjoying a feeling of pride for which every parent longs. Sophia, the second of her four daughters, had come through the COVID-19 pandemic, graduating from Appalachian State University’s business school in 2020 and getting a good job with Milwaukee Tool.
NC Supreme Court Asked to Direct Lawmakers to Fully Fund Leandro Education Plan
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. After 28 years of legal wrangling, North Carolina lawmakers continue to fail the state’s children by not adequately funding public schools, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the long-running Leandro school funding case told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. The...
Op-Ed: Leandro Isn't Just About a "Constitutional Crisis." It's About Our Values.
The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled three times that North Carolina’s children have the right to a sound, basic education. And yet North Carolina Republican legislative leaders were back before the Supreme Court recently to argue that they should be able to ignore a court order to fully fund our schools.
Latest Polling Finds Candidate "Favorability" Ratings Influencing NC's U.S. Senate Race
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. It’s probably just a coincidence that the Pantone company chose “Very Peri,” a vibrant purple, as its 2022 color of the year, but it would be hard to find a better shade to describe North Carolina’s electorate. Both are trending this fall.
Op-Ed: U.S. Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley on What She's Learned from North Carolinians in all 100 Counties
Sitting in H&L restaurant before their normal lunch rush, Mrs. Hilda, the long time owner of the restaurant, shared her story with me of growing up in Hyde County, making minimum wage most of her life and starting a business here. H&L is one of the few restaurants left in Engelhard and is a community staple. But Mrs. Hilda shared how she has struggled to keep her doors open and often doesn’t make a profit due to rising costs of food and supplies. She told me her rural community is usually forgotten by politicians but they need lower costs, they need investment, and they need opportunities.
Op-Ed: Beasley Is the Clean Water Candidate in U.S. Senate Race
The Cape Fear River provides drinking water for over 1.5 million North Carolinians. It flows southeast for over 200 miles, passing by three major North Carolina cities before reaching Wilmington, which sits at the bottom of the river basin and collects drainage and runoff from more than 29 counties across the state.
New Poll Shows Beasley and Budd Tied in U.S. Senate Race
A new Civitas poll that shows Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd tied is the latest in a string of indications that North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race has reached toss-up status. The poll was released Thursday at a briefing by the conservative John Locke Foundation. It showed Beasley and Budd with 42.3 percent each with 12.6 percent undecided. Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray was at 1.9 percent. Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh, in his first poll after being added to the ballot, drew 0.8 percent. The margin of error is 3.9 percent.
With "Go Everywhere" Strategy, Beasley Breaks With Dem Playbook for Statewide Races
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In her attempt to break the Democratic Party’s streak of loses in U.S. Senate races, Cheri Beasley has billed herself as a different kind of Democrat. Over the past year, perhaps the most convincing case for that has been the...
NC Elections Board Proposes New Rules for Election Observers
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The state Board of Elections is considering tighter rules for partisan election observers that outline what they can do at polling places. The revised rules grew from a survey of local elections officials after the May primary. The proposed rules “are...
NC Supreme Court Keeps Challenge to Voter ID Alive
The state supreme court in a 4-3 vote agreed with a central argument the North Carolina NAACP made in its challenge to controversial constitutional amendments, keeping alive the case against voter ID and an income tax cap. The supreme court’s Democratic majority wrote that proposed constitutional amendments aren’t automatically considered...
Court Hearings to Follow NC Supreme Court Ruling on Constitutional Amendments
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. North Carolina Republicans’ long desire to impose a photo identification requirement to vote has been threatened by the legislature’s failure in 2011 to draw constitutional election districts. The Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court ruled last week that...
