indyweeknc

North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America

If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
indyweeknc

Three Things To Do In The Triangle This Weekend

With no federal holidays and no respite from the heat, August is a trash month (sorry Leos), but there’s still plenty to do in the Triangle. Check out our weekend events picks and fend off that mid-year slump. As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric surges in North Carolina schools, churches, and politics,...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Touts Parental Rights, Decline of Public Schools at Durham Roundtable

On Tuesday night, a few hours after North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s call to abolish the State Board of Education and remove science and history curricula from K-5 classrooms was published by multiple news outlets in an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Robinson spoke about the decline of public schools and emphasized the need for greater parental involvement in education during a roundtable at the Durham Armory.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Fentanyl in NC: An Epidemic Within the Opioid Epidemic

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. A year ago this month, Barb Walsh was enjoying a feeling of pride for which every parent longs. Sophia, the second of her four daughters, had come through the COVID-19 pandemic, graduating from Appalachian State University’s business school in 2020 and getting a good job with Milwaukee Tool.
PUBLIC HEALTH
indyweeknc

Op-Ed: U.S. Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley on What She's Learned from North Carolinians in all 100 Counties

Sitting in H&L restaurant before their normal lunch rush, Mrs. Hilda, the long time owner of the restaurant, shared her story with me of growing up in Hyde County, making minimum wage most of her life and starting a business here. H&L is one of the few restaurants left in Engelhard and is a community staple. But Mrs. Hilda shared how she has struggled to keep her doors open and often doesn’t make a profit due to rising costs of food and supplies. She told me her rural community is usually forgotten by politicians but they need lower costs, they need investment, and they need opportunities.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

New Poll Shows Beasley and Budd Tied in U.S. Senate Race

A new Civitas poll that shows Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd tied is the latest in a string of indications that North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race has reached toss-up status. The poll was released Thursday at a briefing by the conservative John Locke Foundation. It showed Beasley and Budd with 42.3 percent each with 12.6 percent undecided. Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray was at 1.9 percent. Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh, in his first poll after being added to the ballot, drew 0.8 percent. The margin of error is 3.9 percent.
ELECTIONS
indyweeknc

NC Supreme Court Keeps Challenge to Voter ID Alive

The state supreme court in a 4-3 vote agreed with a central argument the North Carolina NAACP made in its challenge to controversial constitutional amendments, keeping alive the case against voter ID and an income tax cap. The supreme court’s Democratic majority wrote that proposed constitutional amendments aren’t automatically considered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
