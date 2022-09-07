Sitting in H&L restaurant before their normal lunch rush, Mrs. Hilda, the long time owner of the restaurant, shared her story with me of growing up in Hyde County, making minimum wage most of her life and starting a business here. H&L is one of the few restaurants left in Engelhard and is a community staple. But Mrs. Hilda shared how she has struggled to keep her doors open and often doesn’t make a profit due to rising costs of food and supplies. She told me her rural community is usually forgotten by politicians but they need lower costs, they need investment, and they need opportunities.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO