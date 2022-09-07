This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO