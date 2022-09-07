Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 series: Apple keeps most important new features a secret (10 wild cards to look out for)
The iPhone 14 series is right around the corner and while leaks have already spoiled a big part of the surprise, there are still quite a few questions unanswered and the way Apple answers them on September 7th can determine just how exciting the new iPhone 14 will be. You...
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad takes yet another jab at iPhones
Samsung has released a new commercial in an attempt to persuade iPhone users to make the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Start at $799 Featuring Camera Updates, New Action Mode
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series at its "Far Out" launch event Wednesday, and the lineup comes with updated cameras along with a bigger Plus model. The launch arrived alongside several other Apple product refreshes, including a new Apple Watch Series 8 and a new version of the AirPods Pro.
Road & Track
The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever
Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Complex
Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event
For diehard Apple enthusiasts, there is perhaps no better feeling than waking up on the morning of another unveilings-filled Cupertino livestream. Wednesday, the Tim Cook-led company gave fans the latest entry in its extended canon of appropriately hyped events, this time under the banner of “Far Out.”. “At Apple...
Rumours abound over Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 launch
The invitation to Apple’s latest iPhone launch event on Wednesday, at which the company is expected to reveal new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, shows a starfield in the shape of the company’s logo, with the caption “Far out”. The company’s event invitations frequently...
Apple Insider
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 preorders
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has taken down the Apple Store in preparation for opening preorders for theiPhone 14 range, and the new AirPods Pro, from 8am ET.
Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14 Pro cameras mark new era for iPhone photography
Apple's 'Far Out' event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro – with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone
