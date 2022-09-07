STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units
A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Business Report
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
L'Observateur
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
L'Observateur
RPCC’s United Way of St. Charles campus to host job fair
BOUTTE — River Parishes Community College will host a job fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at RPCC’s United Way of St. Charles Campus. The job fair will consist of over 20 plus employers and is the perfect opportunity for you to network, meet with employers and to get to know what opportunities RPCC’s St. Charles Campus offers. This event is open to RPCC students, alumni and the community. All you have to bring is extra copies of your resume.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Opportunity Now Re-Entry program celebrates new graduates
LAPLACE — For too many years, Sheriff Mike Tregre watched as people released from the local jail would walk to Airline Highway with no high school diploma or GED, no financial skills and no life skills. “Just putting people in jail and throwing away the key never did work...
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
bizneworleans.com
DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge sending food, drinking water to MS amid water crisis in neighboring state
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome announced Wednesday that community partners with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are donating drinking water to residents of Jackson, Mississippi to address its water crisis. “Baton Rouge residents know all too well the devastation a major crisis can bring to communities. We are...
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
wbrz.com
School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions. An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following...
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out this week
Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
Comments / 0