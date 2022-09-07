STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

BOUTTE — River Parishes Community College will host a job fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at RPCC’s United Way of St. Charles Campus. The job fair will consist of over 20 plus employers and is the perfect opportunity for you to network, meet with employers and to get to know what opportunities RPCC’s St. Charles Campus offers. This event is open to RPCC students, alumni and the community. All you have to bring is extra copies of your resume.

