White Bear Lake, MN

Apple orchards feeling economic pinch, meaning higher costs for some customers

 2 days ago

A lot of work goes into getting ready for apple season at Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake, but Production Manager John Jacobson said it's all worth it.

"It's just a great time," Jacobson said. "It's just a special place for a lot of people."

Jenna Rutgers brought her three kids from Coon Rapids to see the farm and to snag some cute pictures. She also said they were after some apple pie.

But apple-centric and themed baked goods may cost customers more this year, thanks to higher fuel and supply chain-related costs. It simply costs businesses like Pine Tree more to send the apples away to bakeries to have the products made and sent back, among other costs.

"We just have to bite the bullet and say, 'You know what, we've got to pass some of this along to the customer,'" said Jacobson. "Hopefully, they'll understand with everything else going on that there is going to be some price increases."

Still, he and other apple orchard owners hope the allure of fall on the farm and the taste of their favorite treats will outweigh any sticker shock customers may experience.

"If (they) enjoy a donut, or a rollover, or an apple pie, people will just take a deep breath and say, 'You know what? It's worth it,'" Jacobson said with a laugh. "'This may be the best money I spend!'"

