ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cowboys, Texans games cost more than the NFL average

By Christopher Adams
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYHuq_0hlviRXl00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning on going to a Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans game this season, be prepared to pay up.

The cost of attending a game for either of the Texas-based teams is higher than the NFL average, according to a new report by Bookies.com .

The betting site calculated the cost for a family of four of attending games for each NFL team this season. They added up the price of tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

What the Tech: Best TV settings for football

Across the league, the average price for a family of four to attend a game was $438.88.

Texans games were more than $100 more expensive, at $550, while Cowboys games would cost a family $600.

The San Francisco 49ers are the most expensive team to watch, according to the report. Game tickets alone will set a family back $888.89 — and the report specifically looked for the cheapest tickets for each team. Add the price of parking and concessions and the total cost of attending a game would be $1,028.34.

That contrasts to the cheapest team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals. With four tickets costing just $169, the total to attend the game would be $228.05.

The Cowboys have the second-highest price for parking, at $95. Only the Las Vegas Raiders charge more for parking, at $100. Meanwhile, parking for Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars games costs just $15.

Ticket site Gametime also revealed the 10 most expensive games of the season, based on median ticket prices:

The New Year’s Day game between the 49ers and the Raiders will set you back the most, with a median ticket price of $680.

Two Cowboys games also appear in the top 10: the road game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 and the season-opening home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Median ticket prices for both of those games are higher than $400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: Cowboys, Dak, ready to play

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s being described by some as an epic rematch, Tom Brady versus Dak Prescott in a repeat of the 2021 season opener. This time the game is the 2022 season opener and it is being played Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys fans may remember the painful walk off […]
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1

The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Texans#Packers#American Football#Bookies Com#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Cardinals: J.J. Watt Listed as Day-to-Day

It’s to be taken with a grain of salt that Watt’s injury is serious, given its day-to-day status. Still, the Cardinals medical staff will want to tread lightly with Watt this season. Watt, 33, will be entering his twelfth season in the league. Watt suffered multiple injuries during the 2021 season against the Houston Texans, causing him to miss a significant amount of time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take

At this point, Jerry Jones is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. The outspoken owner has been tied to the hip with America’s team ever since he acquired them. His bold predictions and bolder offseason moves have made him somewhat of a polarizing character amongst football fans. Still, there’s no denying that he embodies the Cowboys. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy