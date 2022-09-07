ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former NBA Champion Jordan Bell To Play In China

By Brett Siegel
 2 days ago

Former 2018 NBA champion and second-round pick Jordan Bell has signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Many players who have spent time in the NBA end up signing with new teams overseas in the offseason and Jordan Bell is the latest name to go overseas.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto , Bell has signed a deal with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, joining former NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who also signed with Guangzhou this offseason.

Drafted 38th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bell began his career with the Golden State Warriors while they were in the midst of creating their dynasty.

Playing in 57 regular games during his rookie season, Jordan Bell ended up playing in the playoffs and helped the Warriors win the 2018 NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 2018-19 season, Bell was then dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves and has since played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

Playing in 161 total regular season games in his five-year NBA career, he averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and shot 55.2% from the floor.

Bell has never played professional basketball overseas before, as when he was not playing in the NBA, he was with teams in the NBA G League. There, he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors (2018), Erie Bayhawks (2021) and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2022).

Jordan Bell's best season in the NBA came during his rookie season, as the 6-foot-8 center averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 62.7% from the floor. His averages for points, blocks and shooting percentage from this season remain his career-highs.

The 27-year-old big man will now travel to China in hopes of starting over and making a name for himself.

