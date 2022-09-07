Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows. Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges that the iPhone maker faces fierce competition. Even though Roku shares are down over 80%, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, remains heavily invested in the company. Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at...
Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End
Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
Benzinga
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
Benzinga
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") KIO announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby and Richard Schoenfeld hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld is a Director and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Tom Hobby is part of KKR's Client and Partner Group.
Benzinga
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023
CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
Benzinga
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Benzinga
Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
Benzinga
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
Benzinga
Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%
Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.
Benzinga
Ballistic Protection Market worth $16.9 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 4.7%
Ballistic Protection Market Size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027 from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 16.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising political unrest in emerging economies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of the ballistic protection market.
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years
When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
Benzinga
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Comments / 0