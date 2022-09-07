ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Another Steelers player contradicts Tomlin's report

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

Another Steelers player has contradicted head coach Mike Tomlin when it comes to an injury.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson met with reporters on Wednesday and said when he injured his shoulder in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, he was unable to come back and play, something that Tomlin said he could’ve done if it was a regular season game.

“Y’all saw me out there? No, I didn’t come back for a reason. That s*** was hurting.”

Tomlin down played the injury. The second one he’s done this preseason.

Johnson says he is trying to do everything he can so he can play in Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

“It’s frustrating because I put in so much work this whole summer, through camp," Johnson said after going through a limited practice. "For some freaky stuff like this to happen is another setback I have to bounce back from. Try to keep a positive mindset through everything. It can be tough at times. You can go into that space where you are like ‘damn, what am I doing that’s not right or am I doing the right things to get back on the field’.”

When running back Najee Harris was injured in Training Camp, Tomlin said that his foot was stepped on and that it wasn’t a big deal

“Just to give everybody an update, I never did get my foot stepped on,” Harris said following Pittsburgh’s 19-9 preseason win over. “I had a sprained lisfranc. That’s why I was out for a majority of the camp.”

A severe injury to a lisfranc, located in the arch of the foot, could be a season-ender.

But that, clearly, was not the case for Harris, who reportedly suffered a foot sprain during his sophomore year at Alabama.

“It felt good. It felt good,” he said. “I sprained it, so that’s about 4-6 weeks (of recovery). It’s been about four weeks, four to five weeks.
I’m just now getting over it.”

Tomlin isn’t breaking any NFL protocols, the league doesn’t require injury reports in the preseason and they only release the injury during the regular season because they are mandated by the NFL.

Najee Harris
Pittsburgh, PA
