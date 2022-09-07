Acrisure Stadium ranked worst stadium name in NFL

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Don’t worry Steelers fans, it’s not just Pittsburgh that doesn’t like the name Acrisure Stadium.

In a new survey, Acrisure Stadium was voted as the worst name among all NFL stadiums.

The name isn’t more than a few months old and it was also chosen as the top field that could use a name change.

The survey from Penn Bets took votes from 1,000 football fans from across the country and the dislike was a near unanimous decision.

Of the Steelers fans that were involved in the survey, they gave Acrisure Stadium a rating of 2.26.

The change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium has been hard for football fans, and there is still a learning curve involved with the swap.

Of the fans surveyed, only 6% were able to correctly name Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers home field.

For the full details and results of NFL stadium names, visit Penn Bet’s website.