KYTV
Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
Ozarks First.com
America’s Top Country Hits at the Americana Theatre in Branson
Catch America’s Top Country Hits at the Americana Theatre in Branson Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays!
KYTV
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week. He was 74 years old. Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison attended Parkview High School. He worked at Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts. Later in life, he used his success...
KYTV
Handbags of Hope fundraiser benefits Springfield charity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Handbags of Hope fundraiser helped raise a lot of money for a good cause. About 300 people turned out at the White River Conference Center to bid on dozens of high-end purses. All the proceeds benefit Great Circle, a comprehensive provider of mental and behavioral health services for children and their families.
sgfcitizen.org
Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out
Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Preparing for the Friends of the Library book sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library sale will bring people from all around to find their next read. The event is one of the Springfield-Greene County Library District’s most popular, bringing people from multiple states to shop for books, games, movies, music, and more. Visitors will be able to find great deals on […]
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
Daybreak on the Lake: Fishing the James River
CAPE FAIR, Mo. — For this week’s Daybreak on the Lake segment, we switched things up a bit by heading out to the James River in Cape Fair, Missouri. Heavy rains brought the river level up to make it easier to take a boat out. The extra currents increased activity in the area. We headed […]
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
Old Time Pottery Springfield is now open at the old Hobby Lobby location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Old Time Pottery has opened its doors to the public in celebration of their Grand Opening festival scheduled for September 15 through September 17. The 85,000-square-foot home decor superstore is located at 1535 East Battlefield Road at the former Hobby Lobby location in Springfield. “Our new store has the largest and most […]
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
KYTV
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire
BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield
One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
KYTV
Days of Our Lives ends run on NBC Friday, moving to Peacock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The popular soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ will end its decades-old run on NBC Friday. NBCUniversal announced in August “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will move to the company’s streaming service, Peacock. NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.
