MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO