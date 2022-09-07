NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that's centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you're curious about who the Hornets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster.

