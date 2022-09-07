Read full article on original website
3 Champions That Need a Buff in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends boasts over 150 different champions with some desperately needing a buff in Patch 12.17.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Denver Nuggets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Denver Nuggets. If you're curious about who the Nuggets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Nuggets roster.
How to Get Dr Disrespect in NBA 2K23
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 x Dr Disrespect collab.
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
How to Transfer Affiliations in NBA 2K23
Here's a breakdown of how to switch Affiliations in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Next Gen.
MLB The Show 22 Generic Stances
Sometimes in MLB The Show, hitting better doesn't just depend on the player's stats. What really helps you hit better is the stance and swing of your player.
How NBA Expansion Would Impact Atlanta Hawks
If the NBA announces expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, it would have ripple effects that hit the Atlanta Hawks.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Charlotte Hornets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a solid backcourt, but their frontcourt could use some work. Still, they are a fun, young team that's centered around their star LaMelo Ball. If you're curious about who the Hornets' best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hornets roster.
How to Unlock Gym Rat in NBA 2K23: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current Gen and Next Gen.
NBA 2K23 Daily Spin Location: How to Claim Prize Item
Here is a breakdown of where to find the Daily Spin, and how to claim your clothing item prizes in NBA 2K23.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Golden State Warriors Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Jason Richardson dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Golden State Warriors. If you're curious about who the Warriors' best players might be, if the Splash Brothers are still tops in the league, or which positions may need upgrades in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Warriors roster.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Isn’t Convinced About The Knicks
The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
Kalidou Koulibaly FIFA 22: How to Complete the Player Moments SBC
Kalidou Koulibaly FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season celebrating the player's move to Chelsea. Koulibaly is one of the most popular defenders in FIFA Ultimate Team. He's been a go-to pick for Serie A squads over the years, but now he'll be a popular player for Premier League squads after moving to Chelsea this summer. Koulibaly's new Player Moments card is 98 overall and is by far the best card he's ever received in FUT history.
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Respawn Deploys New Hotfix in Apex, Fixes Seer Game Crashes
Respawn Entertainment has rolled out a new hotfix for Apex Legends, fixing a number of pesky bugs that have been ruining matches. Apex players have been dealing with a lot lately. With new season Hunted having launched a few weeks ago, the game has been riddled with bugs. Despite Respawn's best efforts, new bugs just keep showing up. Players have had to contend with voice lines stacking over each other, game crashes from certain abilities and more.
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 4: Full List of Packs and Objectives
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 4 objectives are now live, as of Friday, Sept. 9. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the final promotion of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion celebrates popular content from the year, features newly transferred special items for players, and most importantly, rewards to earn for the upcoming FIFA title. EA Sports released the FUT 23 Kick Start IV objective set which appears to be one of the final Pre-Season rewards to earn during the event.
