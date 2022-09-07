Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
WRAL
Durham police investigate shooting near MLK parkway
Video from the crime scene shows a car damaged by gunfire. Polie have not said whether or not the man shot and killed in Durham overnight was driving when he was killed.
WRAL
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
WRAL
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
WRAL
Inmate at Central Prison dies after being assaulted by offenders
Raleigh, N.C. — An inmate at Central Prison in Raleigh died after being assaulted with a weapon on Friday. Ronald Rhodes was assaulted by offenders on Friday morning in the recreation yard, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The prison has been placed on lockdown as...
WRAL
Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
WRAL
Child protective services responded to neglect reports before Cary mother was charged with murdering her children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Child protective services responded to neglect reports before Cary mother was charged with murdering her children. Records WRAL obtained reveal Wake County Child Protective Services...
WRAL
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
WRAL
UNC defensive back, girlfriend charged in altercation involving gun, according to court proceedings
North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has been charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to WRAL News on Thursday afternoon. During a hearing on Thursday, a judge detailed a report where Chapman's pregnant...
WRAL
Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WRAL
Family says eighth grader died by suicide, suffered from bullying
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13.
WRAL
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
WRAL
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills. WRAL 5 on Your Side helped a Raleigh man save nearly $3,000. Here's what you need to look out for if you think you're being overcharged for electricity, on WRAL-TV at 6. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard...
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WRAL
Local business owners pushing back against developers plan to build over Durham parking deck
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Local business owners pushing back against developers plan to build over Durham parking deck. Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's...
WRAL
'I will never call 911 again': Wake EMS responds to staffing shortages
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I will never call 911 again': Wake EMS responds to staffing shortages. Wake EMS says it is routinely under-staffed, forcing them to reserve ambulances for...
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
WRAL
Chatham County semiconductor plant would be largest economic investment in NC history
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chatham County semiconductor plant would be largest economic investment in NC history. Through Sept. 9, 2022, companies have announced more than $9 billion and 9,000...
