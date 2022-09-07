ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Inmate at Central Prison dies after being assaulted by offenders

Raleigh, N.C. — An inmate at Central Prison in Raleigh died after being assaulted with a weapon on Friday. Ronald Rhodes was assaulted by offenders on Friday morning in the recreation yard, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The prison has been placed on lockdown as...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Youngsville, NC
Youngsville, NC
Crime & Safety
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Dead Body#Person Of Interest#Bp
WRAL

Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
WENDELL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations

Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills

WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills. WRAL 5 on Your Side helped a Raleigh man save nearly $3,000. Here's what you need to look out for if you think you're being overcharged for electricity, on WRAL-TV at 6. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard...
WRAL

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
OXFORD, NC
WRAL

Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy