Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace.

Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court.

After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized Hyundai vehicles.  Both vehicles were unlocked.

Just before 3 AM on Wednesday, September 7, Tampa PD received a call of three subjects wearing gloves, hoodies, and masks trying to enter cars at the same location.  Officers quickly responded, encountering three females who fled the area on foot. The subjects were all apprehended on Riverhills Drive in Temple Terrace.

In the news: Florida Medical Boards To Consider Transgender Treatments

When Temple Terrace Police arrived at the scene, they identified the three females as being the same suspects caught on video burglarizing the Corpus Christi Catholic School located at 9715 56th St. The suspects entered the school by breaking a window with a brick. An iPad was stolen.

During interviews with officers, all three suspects confessed to breaking into the school and the two auto burglaries in Tampa. Nevaeh Watson, 14, Jesy Garcia Marquez, 15, and Teagan Miner, 14, were each arrested and charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (felony) and Loitering or Prowling (misdemeanor).

Renata Cerqueira
2d ago

I hope they don't ever come to our area, and try to rob us! We all have our license to carry, over here! Come at your own risk, and then I don't want to hear a frickin word about racism. ✌

sweet lies
2d ago

looking at the pictures of these girls they probably come from homes where mother is was also a young person at the time of pregnancy, so their moms are probably more into themselves then for the kids. that's why they run the streets! it's a sad thing but it's how many parents actually take care of their children ,if it's not the grandparents! young parents today are more into themselves and these kids are running the streets, they're just repeating what their parents do and this is what we get!

Madeline Vermilyea
2d ago

These girls are some mother’s Baby Girl. That’s the same area that pretty girl came from. The girl that was found shot dead on Floribraska Ave.

