Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace.

Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court.

After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized Hyundai vehicles. Both vehicles were unlocked.

Just before 3 AM on Wednesday, September 7, Tampa PD received a call of three subjects wearing gloves, hoodies, and masks trying to enter cars at the same location. Officers quickly responded, encountering three females who fled the area on foot. The subjects were all apprehended on Riverhills Drive in Temple Terrace.

When Temple Terrace Police arrived at the scene, they identified the three females as being the same suspects caught on video burglarizing the Corpus Christi Catholic School located at 9715 56th St. The suspects entered the school by breaking a window with a brick. An iPad was stolen.

During interviews with officers, all three suspects confessed to breaking into the school and the two auto burglaries in Tampa. Nevaeh Watson, 14, Jesy Garcia Marquez, 15, and Teagan Miner, 14, were each arrested and charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (felony) and Loitering or Prowling (misdemeanor).

