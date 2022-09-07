ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Starbucks Corp#Sbux#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Bz Pro
Benzinga

Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge. Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade . Ravencoin...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings BILL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $192.0 versus the current price of Bill.com Holdings at $172.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of US Inflation Data

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, ahead of the much-awaited inflation data for August. Markets are expecting data to show easing in US inflation. Analysts expect annual inflation falling to an 8.1% rate in August, compared to 8.5% in July. Core CPI, however, might show an increase of 6.1% compared to 5.9% in July.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

VirnetX Holding VHC shares rose 8.3% to $1.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million. ironSource IS stock rose 5.74% to $4.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5 million, accounting for 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Navitas Semiconductor's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data Navitas Semiconductor NVTS posted a 57.59% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 27.76% over the previous quarter to $8.61 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Navitas Semiconductor is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Navitas Semiconductor reached earnings of $79.79 million and sales of $6.74 million in Q1.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy