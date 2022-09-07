Browns receive approval to allow gambling at home games starting in 2023

In-person gambling is coming to Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium sometime soon, and maybe as early as 2023. That's because the organization was one of eight companies that successfully applied for licenses to offer gambling – both physically and/or digitally – starting on January 1st of next year.

The Browns were one of the three professional sports teams – alongside the Columbus Crew and the Cincinnati Reds – to be granted licenses for the coming season and beyond. Two other franchises – the Cincinnati Bengals and F.C. Cincinnati – had their approvals delayed. The Ohio’s Casino Control Commission also approved several hundred licenses for gambling kiosks to various bars and restaurants across the state.

Additionally, a new set of rules and requirements were announced on Wednesday, as the state looks to map out what the legal betting market will look like when the calendar turns to 2023. The final set of new rules and requirements is planned to be announced, per a 'commission representative' in early October.