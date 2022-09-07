Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Bowl of Pho, Waffle House and Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings...
Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion is back
Red Lobster is offering the Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion once again, for a limited time. The deal is available every day through November 6, 2022 at participating locations for Dine-in or To Go. If you order the promotion to go, you can pick up to four orders of shrimp. Each...
ALDI deals Sept 7-13: Mandarins, red grapes, cantaloupe, chicken thighs, cheese, refried beans
* This post may contain affiliate links which means we may earn a small commission if you use them. ALDI has new sales starting Sept. 7 including Mandarins, red grapes, cantaloupe, chicken thighs, cheese, refried beans, pudding cups and more. These deals are valid Sept 7-13, 2022. The sales listed...
North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by...
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals and 4-Day Sale: Ground beef, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza, ice cream
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 9 and a 4-Day Sale through Sept.11 including ground beef, ice cream, Goldfish Crackers, Red Baron Pizza and more!. These deals...
Food Lion deals Sept. 7-13: Buy 3 Save $3 Sale, baby cut carrots, pork loin, shrimp, frozen vegetables, bath tissue
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new deals starting Sept. 7 including a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale, baby cut carrots, pork loin, shrimp, Green Giant frozen vegetables, facial tissue, bath tissue and more. * The...
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
From Triangle to Triad: Expected Wolfspeed chip plant adds to new ‘economic corridor’ in NC
RALEIGH – A new “economic corridor” focused on “new-generation manufacturing” is emerging across the middle of North Carolina as Durham-based Wolfspeed is expected to announce today a new semiconductor plant in Chatham County. The deal – which could run into the billions of dollars and...
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
WRAL
Wake County foreclosures back to pre-pandemic levels
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. There have been 481 total foreclosures proceedings in Wake County begun thus far in 2022, through August 31, compared to 134 total in the same time period in 2021.
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
Wolfspeed CEO: Breaking ground on Monday to do things that are unprecedented
Minutes after making the announcement that Wolfspeed would invest in a huge new manufacturing plant in Chatham County, CEO Gregg Lowe talked to WRAL’s Debra Morgan about why the company chose to locate this new plant in North Carolina and what sets the tech to be built there apart.
NC fire chief blames food waste factory for hazardous dead chickens on roads
Roseboro, N.C. — The fire chief of a town in Sampson County said he's struggling to keep cleaning up the messes from a food waste factory in the county. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills in the past few weeks in his fire district.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
Broadband provider investing $50M for ultra fast internet in Durham, Orange counties
DURHAM – Internet users wanting faster speeds will soon have another option for service with High Point-based Lumos saying it will invest $50 million to expand its network in portions of Durham and Orange Counties. Lumos recently received a $7 million grant from the state of North Carolina to...
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WRAL
Holly Springs restaurant takes cocktails to new level
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Blind Pelican in Holly Springs has become popular on social media for its wild Bloody Mary cocktails that feature everything from grilled cheese to steak.
