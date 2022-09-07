ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of America

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of America BAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $45.05 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.50.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings BILL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $192.0 versus the current price of Bill.com Holdings at $172.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
Benzinga

NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
Benzinga

Looking For The Next Moonshot Investment? This Startup Could Be It

Most financial advisors recommend a diversified portfolio that’s mostly made up of assets that are considered to be safer investments. However, many investors still like to leave some room for a higher-risk play here and there that has the potential to generate life-changing returns. Penny stocks and meme coins...
Benzinga

Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries. Assets Under Management1.
tipranks.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS): The Ultimate Dividend-Growth Stock for Minimal Volatility

ONE Gas is one of the best low-volatility dividend-growth plays in the market these days. The company provides investors with extremely narrow medium-term growth targets. Shares are not cheap, but the valuation is well-justified, considering the stock’s attractive traits. Investors seeking dividend-growth companies that feature minimum volatility characteristics have...
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distribution for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF, advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. September 13, 2022. Record Date:. September 14, 2022. Payable Date:. September 30, 2022. Ticker. Exchange. Fund Name. Frequency.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

VirnetX Holding VHC shares rose 8.3% to $1.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million. ironSource IS stock rose 5.74% to $4.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.5 million, accounting for 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
