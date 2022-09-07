Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Power shutoffs begin Friday as western Oregon, SW Washington face critical fire danger
(KATU) — Facing dangerous wildfire conditions across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, utility companies are ready to cut power to some customers Friday and Saturday in the hopes of preventing more flames. The warnings from the power companies were echoed by government officials as a Red Flag warning went...
cbs4local.com
Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
cbs4local.com
Teachers union spied on parent groups seeking to reopen schools amid pandemic, emails show
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (TND) — A public records request from a parents' group which sought to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic apparently shows the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers' unions – was spying on them and other similar groups seeking to reopen schools.
cbs4local.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
cbs4local.com
County says New Mexico governor to appoint commissioner after removal of Couy Griffin
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 asked Otero County Commissioners what will happen next after fellow commissioner Couy Griffin was disqualified from holding office because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Otero County manager said it is not up to them to fill the seat. "We’re...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
