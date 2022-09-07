Read full article on original website
Friendly Fire: What should NJ do about learning loss and worker health care costs?
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with editorial page editor Tom Moran.
This former Democrat deserves re-election (Opinion)
As I've said for several years now publicly, there's a battle raging in NJ over how best to save the state from rising debt and onerous regulations. The good news is that as I make my way around the state, we're finding that most people are eager for change and would love a reason to dig in and stay.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
Central NJ schools seeing flood of non-English speaking new students (Opinions)
Is it a coincidence that in the last two years schools in various parts of the country including New Jersey are seeing parents and kids showing up on the first day of school who can't speak a word of English?. Could there be a connection between the estimated 4.9 million...
NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy
When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
njurbannews.com
Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!
If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Heartbroken NJ mom must be allowed to keep her speed kills sign (Opinion)
Here’s a ridiculous story of bureaucracy just looking for a problem where none exists. Jennifer Metzger was just 16 years old when she died on Route 9 at Main Street in Woodbridge in a terrible car crash. Her heartbroken mother Lisa Metzger started a foundation in her daughter’s name...
New Jersey Globe
Stacey Abrams in N.J. next week for fundraiser hosted by Governor, First Lady
Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy will host a high-dollar fundraiser in New Jersey next week to boost the coffers of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in one of the most hotly contested state races of the year. Tammy Murphy has emerged as one of the nation’s...
Mental health staff at parity in NJ schools, which isn’t all good
TRENTON – Black and Hispanic students in New Jersey schools have less access to mental health staff than they did a dozen years earlier, while access has improved for white and Asian students, according to a new report that notes the need is higher than ever in the pandemic’s aftermath.
Union High School teacher passionately reveals how NJ can get more teachers
Nicholas Ferroni is one of the top educators in the nation. He's very passionate about teaching and his fellow teachers. "As a kid, I wanted to be a superhero, philosopher, philanthropist, psychologist, activist, actor, comedian, and lawyer... So I became a teacher." Among his many achievements, from "Get Your Teach...
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
State claims Iron Workers Union gave preferential treatment to white workers harassed blacks
TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey attorney general’s office today announced that it has found...
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
anash.org
Kashrus Scandal: What Steps Can We Take to Protect Ourselves?
Following the kashrus scandal at a restaurant in Manalapan, NJ, Anash.org spoke to kashrus expert Rabbi Nissan Zibell to clarify what steps a consumer could take to protect himself, and what one need to be aware of when eating out. Exclusive. Following the latest kashrus scandal that has shaken the...
Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
NJ.com
