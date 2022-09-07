Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Leaf peepers, get ready! Forecasters weigh in on best time, places for fall foliage in NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Soon the Blue Ridge Parkway will be crawling with leaf peepers. Local experts are weighing in on what kind of season we might see and where we can sneak an early fall color "peep." With warm temperatures and moderate precipitation this year, Dr. Beverly Collins,...
abcnews4.com
'I worked very hard': More than three dozen graduate SC criminal justice academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy graduated its latest class of law enforcement officials Friday. This September class saw 41 graduates from all across the state. They trained for eight weeks at the academy in everything from firearms and defensive tactics, to DUI and de-escalation and crisis negotiation skills.
abcnews4.com
Warning shots not part of police academy training in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
abcnews4.com
'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic
WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster holds press conference with SCDEW for Workforce Develop. Month
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Director to proclaim Workforce Development Month. The SCDEW director is Dan Ellzey. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Michelin, 2420 Two...
abcnews4.com
Rape, incest exceptions spark South Carolina GOP abortion fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s looming Senate debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group that views any...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
abcnews4.com
Philip Simmons defeats Timberland, 31-12 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Week 3 of Friday Night Rivals saw the Philip Simmons Iron Horses host the Wolves of Timberland. Timberland took the lead in the first quarter through Amir Millegan, who took the handoff and ran the ball 43 yards into the end zone. Philip Simmons quickly answered with a score of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Timberland tops Philip Simmons on Friday Night Rivals| FULL GAME
Timberland High School played Philip Simmons High in our Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. They also had to battle mother nature. Timberland took the lead in the first quarter through Amir Millegan, who took the handoff and ran the ball 43 yards into the end zone.
abcnews4.com
Scholar Athletes of the Week: Keyshawn Brown, Izzy Corbit | Timberland, Philip Simmons
WCIV and David Aylor Law Offices award the Scholar Athlete Award for Week 3 of Friday Night Rivals to Keyshawn Brown of Timberland and Izzy Corbit of Philip Simmons. Brown plays football for the Wolves and has a 4.12 GPA. Corbit plays volleyball for the Iron Horses and has a...
Comments / 0