Antonio Lucas, Worcester man found guilty of 1st-degree murder of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, sentenced to life in prison

Read full article on original website
GoofyApeGaming
2d ago
such a waste of tax payer dollars we need to build a island impossible to get off in the middle of the ocean air drop $500 in food and seeds a month maybe some livestock if they learn how to live decent they could live out there life surviving from there own hard work farming and if they can't be decent they can kill each other either way it will be so much cheaper on us tax payers
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Related
East Boston man charged with punching a mother, biting her child’s hand, Suffolk DA says
Anthony Scarcella, 32, of East Boston was charged in Chelsea District Court for allegedly punching a mother in the mouth and forearm and biting one of her children in Revere, the Suffolk District Attorney said. The incident was first reported to the Revere police on Sept. 3. The mother claimed...
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death.
Lowell Judge refuses to drop charges for patient accused of attacking nurse
LOWELL, Mass. — “My biggest fear was that he was going to be dismissed and let out and be allowed to be in the general public where he could potentially hurt somebody,” said Lowell General Hospital Nurse Grace Politis. Politis scored a legal victory Friday when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athol Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2019 Murder Of Kelsey Clifford
A 25-year-old Athol man was sentenced to life in prison for the vicious murder of a 26-year-old Leominster woman almost three years ago, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports. Keith Hamel was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murdering Kelsey Clifford with a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man out on bail from earlier charge accused of violent attack on mother and child
September 8, 2022—A Massachusetts man was charged in District Court today with punching a woman in the face and biting a child during a September 3 attack in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 32-year-old Anthony Scarcella is charged with assault, assault and battery, and assault and battery on...
Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death
CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
2nd woman admits endangering boy by extorting molester
A second woman has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of risk of injury to a child based on accusations that she knew an elementary-age boy was being molested in East Hartford but failed to notify authorities, instead using the information to extort money from the molester. DEFENDANT: Cari...
SJC says Boston Judge Jonathan R. Tynes ‘abused his discretion’ in not removing cannabis-related arrests from defendant’s record
A Boston judge “abused his discretion” when he denied a request from a former defendant to permanently remove records of two cannabis-related arrests from the early 2000s, a new opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts states. The unanimous opinion, which was issued Thursday, ordered the denial...
Holyoke man arrested for murder on Nonotuck Street
A suspect has been arrested for a murder that happened on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men charged with murder in separate shooting incidents in Holyoke
Authorities have arrested two men in connection with homicides in Holyoke over the past week. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke were both arrested Thursday by members of the State Police, Holyoke Police and the Hampden Sheriff’s Department in separate raids.
Elijah Lewis: Joseph Stapf to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts
Nearly a year after missing New Hampshire 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found dead in a Massachusetts woodland, the boyfriend of the child’s mother faces a manslaughter charge connected to his death. Lewis was reported missing from his Merrimack home last October after officials from the New Hampshire’s Department of...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
'I like to make cars not start': Winchendon man who disabled women's vehicles pleads guilty
A Winchendon man already serving a 2½-year sentence for tampering with cars in Worcester County, then offering to assist their female owners, has had three years of probation added to his sentence for similar offenses in Hampshire County. Alexander Yee, 38, was sentenced to 2½ years in the Worcester...
DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home
The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports. The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
A prison correction officer is on life support after an alleged attack by Shirley prison inmate
An inmate at the MCI-Shirley medium security prison allegedly attacked a correction officer late last month with a 10- to 15-pound weight to the head and the correction officer is now hospitalized and on life support, according to a union representing correction officers. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 and...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 6