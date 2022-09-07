ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Antonio Lucas, Worcester man found guilty of 1st-degree murder of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, sentenced to life in prison

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

GoofyApeGaming
2d ago

such a waste of tax payer dollars we need to build a island impossible to get off in the middle of the ocean air drop $500 in food and seeds a month maybe some livestock if they learn how to live decent they could live out there life surviving from there own hard work farming and if they can't be decent they can kill each other either way it will be so much cheaper on us tax payers

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother arrested after failing to appear in court

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested after failing to appear in court on Thursday.Kayla Montgomery was scheduled for a court hearing but did not appear. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday after she failed to show up.Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, NH. She will be held until a court hearing is scheduled. She was out on bail stemming from fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamp benefits for Harmony after the little girl had disappeared.Harmony was last seen in late 2019 but was not reported missing until two years later. Investigators recently said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was murdered around the time of her disappearance.No arrests have been made in connection to Harmony's disappearance and suspected death. 
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
CBS Boston

Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death

CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
ABINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Worcester Superior Court
MassLive.com

SJC says Boston Judge Jonathan R. Tynes ‘abused his discretion’ in not removing cannabis-related arrests from defendant’s record

A Boston judge “abused his discretion” when he denied a request from a former defendant to permanently remove records of two cannabis-related arrests from the early 2000s, a new opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts states. The unanimous opinion, which was issued Thursday, ordered the denial...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shooting incidents in Holyoke

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with homicides in Holyoke over the past week. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke were both arrested Thursday by members of the State Police, Holyoke Police and the Hampden Sheriff’s Department in separate raids.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports. The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy