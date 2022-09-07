Read full article on original website
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle has a back issue.
Ravens Fail to Reach Extension With Lamar Jackson: Direct Impact for Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens' loss is the Pittsburgh Steelers' gain as they fail to reach an extension with Lamar Jackson.
Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember their late teammate throughout the 2022 season.
Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1: Game Prediction
Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 matchup.
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Who He Would Have Picked As Steelers Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appeared on FS1's The Herd to preview Week 1 of the NFL season. During Bradshaw's time on The Herd, he shared his honest thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky was recently named the team's starter. "I understand what Mike's doing. They signed Trubisky...
