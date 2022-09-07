ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Woodland shutout at Pepperell

Woodland shutout at Pepperell

Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
LINDALE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland, Cartersville collect region softball wins

Woodland and Cartersville picked up key region softball wins Thursday evening while Adairsville dropped a region matchup at home with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Woodland pitchers Haley Collum and Peyton Dorn combined for a one-hit shutout of Hiram while Cartersville pitchers Ava Perkins and Kennedy Stevens tossed a combined two-hitter to beat Dalton.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Canes blank Columbia for senior night win

Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday September 9

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday September 9 due to the possibility of thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Scattered to numerous showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LAKEVIEW, GA

