Read full article on original website
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Jones wins Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K; Canes, Colonels compete on GHSA state meet course
Woodland senior Tyler Jones won the individual boys title Saturday at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K conducted at Allatoona Creek Park in Kennesaw. Jones (16:31.20) finished just over six seconds ahead of Creekview’s Dillon Berger. Seth Grogan of Cherokee was third just over ten seconds behind. The race...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland shutout at Pepperell
Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland, Cartersville collect region softball wins
Woodland and Cartersville picked up key region softball wins Thursday evening while Adairsville dropped a region matchup at home with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Woodland pitchers Haley Collum and Peyton Dorn combined for a one-hit shutout of Hiram while Cartersville pitchers Ava Perkins and Kennedy Stevens tossed a combined two-hitter to beat Dalton.
bartowsportszone.com
Canes blank Columbia for senior night win
Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday September 9
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday September 9 due to the possibility of thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Scattered to numerous showers with isolated embedded thunderstorms.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen tried bringing in loaded pistol, pot to Cherokee County football game, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A teenager was arrested after police said he attempted to bring a loaded pistol and marijuana in a backpack to a Cherokee High School football game last Friday. Three Woodstock High School students and a man were stopped by school police before going into Friday...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Fulton County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
9 unique reasons you need to visit Fort Payne this fall, including Mentone Colorfest Oct. 16-17
Dreaming of lower temps and crisp fall days? While Fort Payne is only an hour and a half from Birmingham, it feels like a world away. We’ve got nine reasons for you to plan to visit Fort Payne this fall. 1. The great outdoors is truly great in Fort...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
Donations being accepted to help Neal family after house explosion
Bulldog Nation is being asked to come together in the next days to help out a family who lost their
GBI: Killer identified in 1988 cold case murder of woman found in north Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In March 2022, Stacey Lyn Chahorski finally got her true name back after being known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe for nearly 34 years, and now investigators have had another major break through in the cold case out of north Georgia. On Sept. 6, 2022, at a joint news conference between the […]
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
Comments / 0