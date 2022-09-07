ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

What to bring: Southern Heritage Classic security protocol and prohibited items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced the security protocol for the 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic and a list of prohibited items. Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies along with stadium security and local emergency management will have a strong presence throughout and around Liberty Park this weekend.
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe. Willie Mae Liggins | Associate for 28 Years with The Kroger Co. George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager with The Kroger Co. Monica S. Sanchez...
tri-statedefender.com

In North Memphis, Klondike community is getting ‘The Works’

Under the shadow of the monolithic Crosstown Concourse, work is underway inside another historic Memphis building, the old Northside High School, to convert it into a similar mixed-use facility. However, rather than a one-off anchor meant to gradually lift the entire Klondike neighborhood, the $72 million Northside Square project will...
actionnews5.com

Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
actionnews5.com

Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
actionnews5.com

Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a moving scene in Memphis Friday morning. Thousands of men and women across the country woke up early to finish the run of Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped during her early morning jog near the University of Memphis last Friday. Specifically in Memphis, hundreds...
actionnews5.com

How parents can start good financial habits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Any time is a good time to teach children about financial responsibility. Kids that understand the basics of finances can begin to develop a sense of independence and be able to make informed money decisions throughout their lives. And there are tools available to help families with kids of all ages.
actionnews5.com

MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and Mid-Southerners are coming together Friday morning in honor and memory of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher. The 34-year-old was running near the University of Memphis campus when a man, now identified as Cleotha Henderson, abducted her and later dumped her body. It’s a story...
tri-statedefender.com

MLGW makes another incremental step toward its electrical-supplier choice

Supported by visiting TVA leadership, Memphis Light Gas and Water Division President and CEO J.T. Young restated his suggestion that Memphis’ utility should extend its relationship with the federally-owned electric energy provider for another 20 years. Young’s comments came Wednesday (Sept. 7) during the publicly-owned utility’s board meeting, which...
actionnews5.com

Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
actionnews5.com

Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
actionnews5.com

Financial expert shares tips to navigate your 401K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of 401K Day on Sept. 9, a financial expert is sharing ways to navigate these tumultuous times with their retirement plans intact. Tammy Trenta, founder & CEO of Family Financial, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share ways to evaluate your plan.
actionnews5.com

Bottom Line: The best water bottle for your daily activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Are you drinking enough water? Chances are, you’re not—and a reusable water bottle can help. But finding the right one is a tall order. Consumer Reports experts checked out reusable water bottles, and we give the lowdown on the best kind for kids, the gym, and everything in between.
localmemphis.com

Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
actionnews5.com

City officials, locals react to hours-long shooting spree across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials and locals have made statements following the hours-long shooting spree and police chase that took place Wednesday night. Memphis police successfully captured 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly around 9:30 p.m. after a rampage that set multiple areas of the city on lockdown for hours. Many...
