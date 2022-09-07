Citizens are united and legislators don’t represent us | Column, Sept. 8. In recent years we have seen our political leaders resort to such divisive tactics as name calling and stereotyping of their opponents and of their opponents’ supporters, labelling them as dangerous or socially unacceptable merely because of their political affiliation. We have heard about groups of people clinging to their guns and religion or being somehow in a basket of deplorables, and now we are hearing about the MAGA semi-fascists. Clearly the majority of American citizens cannot see this as in anyway helpful to leading our country and bringing us together, yet this incivility seems to be threading its way through the entire fabric of the soul of our nation, even tearing apart friendships and families in many cases. Some want to blame this on the internet or social media, on the rise of identity group politics, on geographical and political sorting or on the decline of journalistic integrity. Whatever it is, I have not seen anything like it before in my lifetime, and I believe it is very dangerous and destructive. Some really smart people need to find a way to fix this before it comes to a bad end for us all.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO