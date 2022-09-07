ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Longmont, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
City
Frisco, CO
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Federal Heights, CO
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Health
9NEWS

28 name changes approved for Colorado places

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ball Arena#Coloradans
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Fire Department sends wildland team to California

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fires along the west coast continue to rage, but firefighters on the front lines will soon have a few extra hands all the way from Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Friday that it is sending the Brush 6 wildland team west to help crews in California tackle the Mosquito Fire.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Westword

Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot

A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties may avoid $50 million cost in Tri-County breakup

The court’s decision means counties may see a lower price tag than they previously may have faced for pulling out of Tri-County Health Department. The process of the three counties pulling out of Tri-County began with the Douglas County commissioners deciding to immediately leave the health agency in September 2021 after months of disagreements over COVID-19 protection measures.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner

DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy