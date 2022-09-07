Read full article on original website
When will Colorado end the COVID-19 disaster declaration?
Colorado's COVID-19 disaster declaration is set to expire a week from Friday.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Colorado places renamed from racist term for Native women
The names of more than two dozen places in Colorado were renamed from a racist term for a Native American woman.
28 name changes approved for Colorado places
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
More outside donors than Coloradans gave to these 2 candidates
Both Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Lauren Boebert have so far received more contributions from individuals outside the state than from Coloradans.
Where to find new omicron booster in Colorado
Coloradans can now choose to get a new COVID-19 booster shot after it passed the final hurdle last week authorizing its use in adults and children aged 12 and older.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
realvail.com
‘Mainstream’ Colorado Republicans keep campaigning with conspiracy theorists
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly,...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Fire Department sends wildland team to California
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fires along the west coast continue to rage, but firefighters on the front lines will soon have a few extra hands all the way from Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Friday that it is sending the Brush 6 wildland team west to help crews in California tackle the Mosquito Fire.
Westword
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot
A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million
(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
highlandsranchherald.net
Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties may avoid $50 million cost in Tri-County breakup
The court’s decision means counties may see a lower price tag than they previously may have faced for pulling out of Tri-County Health Department. The process of the three counties pulling out of Tri-County began with the Douglas County commissioners deciding to immediately leave the health agency in September 2021 after months of disagreements over COVID-19 protection measures.
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner
DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
