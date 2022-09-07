ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 5

missyme1
2d ago

Thing is people on drugs really act a mess over cigarettes....I just simply say this is all I got and sometimes will say I’ll save you the last hit or 2 if possible....you wonder if some people forget that talking down or being to sharp can and will get you hurt in the streets....period...there is nothing wrong with saying ‘no’ but how is it being said can sometimes prevent us from becoming a victim...the police come AFTERa crime has been committed

Reply(1)
2
Related
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Police search for suspect after Capitol Hill stabbing

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the Capitol Hill neighborhood that left a man injured Thursday night. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue before 11:30 p.m. Investigators said a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable. Police said they are...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard

SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stabs#Bus Stop#Cigarettes#Violent Crime#Harborview Medical Center
q13fox.com

Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument

AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy