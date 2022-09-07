Read full article on original website
Android Central
Will Call of Duty remain on PlayStation?
Best answer: Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for at least three more releases (ending in 2024), according to those familiar with the current agreement between Activision and Sony. Microsoft has offered to keep it on PlayStation for three additional years after the current agreement ends, but Sony has called that offer "inadequate."
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Android Central
PS5 to finally get 1440p support in latest update
The PS5's latest firmware update released today for all users after initially being available to beta testers. This update adds much-requested features like 1440p support and Gamelists, which are effectively folders. Later this month, the PS App on mobile will be updated to add the ability to request Share Screen...
Android Central
Tower of Fantasy gets major content update this month with Artificial Island
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world RPG that many have compared to Genshin Impact. It takes place hundreds of years in the future on the fictional planet of Aida, which has seen a natural disaster decimate the population. Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have announced a major content...
A Huge Shake-Up In Sony's PlayStation Team Has Gamers Thinking About The Future
Sony announces a change-up in leadership in their PlayStation division as gaming hardware veteran Masayasu Ito leaves the company.
hypebeast.com
New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases
Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
The PS5 Has Been Upgraded Since Launch — Here's What's Different
Though it was released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is still incredibly hard for many players to find, leaving them paying ridiculous scalper prices, signing up for different retailers' premium subscriptions to get early access, or simply without the current generation console. The console has also already faced a...
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
Android Central
Problems since upgrading to Android 13
Have you tried clearing the app cache/data for the Phone app in Settings>Apps?. Have you tried clearing the app cache/data for the Phone app in Settings>Apps?. Thank you for your quick reply. I cleared the cache as you suggested and it seems to be working for now. I will report back if the problem returns.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
Android Central
Sony xperia xz3 H9436 only works in safe mode and flight.
I do not have any sim card at the momemt. I only use wifi a 4g. Not any apps. Its the same even after a factory reset. Only restarts in normal mode. The average memory and temp is on cpu 40 and 62% after a boost with the app Memory Booster. Battery is on 34. Flight mode seems to work fine.
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
Android Central
Halo VR multiplayer unofficially comes to the Oculus Quest 2
Halo maps and weapons can be enjoyed in VR on the Meta Quest 2 in the game Contractors. These "mods" are official in-game modes and don't require headset modding or third-party downloads. Contractors is a multiplayer shooting game on the Meta Quest 2 that retails for $19.99 and allows players...
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
Android Central
Best outlook replacement for Android
So while I understand the need for Ads and have no problem with how they did them on the browser version of Outlook, I just can't stand the way MS is implementing them in the Android Outlook app. They pop up at random times in your message list and way too many times one has popped up as my finger was coming down to tap on the top email and I then click the ad instead. While it isn't the end of the world, it is annoying and I don't want to deal with it anymore. Are there any good, other than the gmail app, mail apps for Android that you guys recommend?
Android Central
Delete app
Welcome to Android Central! Which phone, and which app? Where are you seeing this? Is it only on the homescreen, or in the App Drawer?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. We have a mega-thread...
Android Central
I desperately need some step by step help to change my avatar image
I'm so tired of fighting this system just to try and change my avatar. It's been easy on other forums on my windows pc, but it seems absolutely impossible here. Could someone tell me where and how to get images, and how to size them if needed and actually get this site to save them?
Jiggle Physics 141: Assassin's Creed Mirage, New Tales from the Borderlands
On this week's episode of the Jiggle Physics video game podcast, the gang
