bartowsportszone.com
Jones wins Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K; Canes, Colonels compete on GHSA state meet course
Woodland senior Tyler Jones won the individual boys title Saturday at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K conducted at Allatoona Creek Park in Kennesaw. Jones (16:31.20) finished just over six seconds ahead of Creekview’s Dillon Berger. Seth Grogan of Cherokee was third just over ten seconds behind. The race...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland shutout at Pepperell
Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes blank Columbia for senior night win
Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Cedar Grove routs Collins Hill 40-6 in battle of reigning state champions
SUWANEE — Cedar Grove came out on top of short-handed Collins Hill in a battle of reigning state football champions Friday night. The Saints (3-0) marched into Fahring Field and snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Eagles (2-1). After falling behind early, Cedar Grove scored 40 unanswered points to roll to a 40-6 victory. The Saints added another noteworthy line to their impressive 2022 resumé, which already featured quality wins over Bainbridge and Westlake.
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Cats blank Wheeler
Woodland softball cruised to a 12-0 non-region win at home Wednesday night over Wheeler in just four innings. Ashlyn Baines (3.1 IP, 0R, 2H, 3BB) and Peyton Dorn (0.2 IP, 0R, 0H) combined in the pitching circle for the shutout. The Lady Cats led 2-0 after two innings before scoring...
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
restaurantclicks.com
Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out
Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
fox5atlanta.com
About 'Portia'
If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
Hawks host hiring event to fill hundreds of positions at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their annual ”Interview Day,” with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday. Managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments were on site interviewing job candidates.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
