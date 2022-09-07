ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, September 9

Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
MANY, LA
KNOE TV8

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Pelican State Credit Union accepting entries for 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ)— Pelican State CU is excited to announce that it’s accepting entries for its 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board Contest. Teachers in Pelican’s branch parishes are invited to enter for a chance to win up to $350 cash for classroom supplies! The Teacher Bulleting The Teacher Bulletin Board contest is in its fifth year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million

A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wrkf.org

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LEONVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

