Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, September 9
Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
Exonerated Louisiana man seeks compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The conviction of a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades for rape was thrown out by DNA evidence in 2018, he is now seeking to be compensated for being wrongfully convicted.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
KNOE TV8
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Pelican State Credit Union accepting entries for 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ)— Pelican State CU is excited to announce that it’s accepting entries for its 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board Contest. Teachers in Pelican’s branch parishes are invited to enter for a chance to win up to $350 cash for classroom supplies! The Teacher Bulleting The Teacher Bulletin Board contest is in its fifth year.
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
cenlanow.com
VIDEO: Fire on Lake Lery caused by pipeline explosion, St. Bernard president says
DELACROIX, La. (WGNO)— Emergency responders in St. Bernard Parish were on scene at a fire on Lake Lery into Thursday evening after officials say a pipe exploded in the water. Parish President Guy McInnis tells WGNO the fire had been burning for several hours on Thursday afternoon, adding that...
NOLA.com
Putting teens in Angola: 'I couldn't ethically sign off on this,' psychiatrist tells federal judge
Moving two-dozen incarcerated teenagers to the Louisiana state penitentiary at Angola could have long-term consequences for the youths’ psychological wellbeing, a doctor who specializes in juvenile mental health told a federal judge Tuesday. “If you’re taking already stressed-out kids and placing them in an even more stressful environment, the...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
Comments / 1