CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Emulating 3DS games with a Steam Deck proves that the Wii U was right
Through the magic of software emulation you can use a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) attached to a monitor to play Nintendo 3DS games, something I am now aware of thanks to tech video creator GameXData. In a tweet they posted, GameXData shows off a hilarious image combo using the Steam Deck's touch screen and Pokemon X/Y.
Apple VR's no-show gave the Oculus Quest Pro a lease on life
The Quest Pro has a chance to succeed as a premium VR device, but the inevitable Apple Reality Pro headset will make its path to success much harder.
Microsoft introduces new essential and customizable Xbox controller releasing later this month
Are you looking for a new gaming controller for your Xbox? Microsoft might have the solution for you with its newest controller launching later this month. The company announced today the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core, the successor of the Xbox Elite controller that was released in 2015 and the second edition of the Series 2 controllers. The goal? Granting players more freedom over the controller’s customization.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases
Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
The PS5 Has Been Upgraded Since Launch — Here's What's Different
Though it was released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is still incredibly hard for many players to find, leaving them paying ridiculous scalper prices, signing up for different retailers' premium subscriptions to get early access, or simply without the current generation console. The console has also already faced a...
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: 09 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Mobile beta coming soon
Ubisoft is bringing its popular Rainbow Six franchise to mobile. While not a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile does retain its 5v5 tactical gameplay. The company revealed that its first beta test is coming soon. More information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10. Ahead of...
Tower of Fantasy gets major content update this month with Artificial Island
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world RPG that many have compared to Genshin Impact. It takes place hundreds of years in the future on the fictional planet of Aida, which has seen a natural disaster decimate the population. Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have announced a major content...
These are the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for September with your membership.
Oculus Quest 2 successor teased for Meta Connect 2022 event in October
Meta has just announced that Meta Connect 2022 will take place on October 11, and we may finally get a glimpse of its next VR headset: Project Cambria. While this year’s Meta Connect might not be as wild as last year’s event – which saw the company announce its bold metaverse ambitions and change its name from Facebook – it should give us a better look at Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 successor, the so-called Project Cambria VR headset.
PlayStation's Jim Ryan isn't happy with Xbox's Call of Duty offer, calling it "inadequate"
Microsoft purchased gaming giant Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion earlier in the year. Companies, governments, and regulatory boards have since had many questions about the future exclusivity of franchises, specifically Call of Duty. Xbox head Phil Spencer made a commitment that Call of Duty would be available on Xbox...
Best outlook replacement for Android
So while I understand the need for Ads and have no problem with how they did them on the browser version of Outlook, I just can't stand the way MS is implementing them in the Android Outlook app. They pop up at random times in your message list and way too many times one has popped up as my finger was coming down to tap on the top email and I then click the ad instead. While it isn't the end of the world, it is annoying and I don't want to deal with it anymore. Are there any good, other than the gmail app, mail apps for Android that you guys recommend?
How does gaming mode work on the OnePlus 10T?
Gaming mode on the OnePlus 10T is designed to help you stay focused and game better, but how does it work, and what can it do? We have the answers.
Into the Radius preview: A janky but atmospheric survival shooter
Into the Radius is a tense, unnerving survival shooter. It suffers from some janky control issues, but still manages to be a treat for fans of the genre.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Sony xperia xz3 H9436 only works in safe mode and flight.
I do not have any sim card at the momemt. I only use wifi a 4g. Not any apps. Its the same even after a factory reset. Only restarts in normal mode. The average memory and temp is on cpu 40 and 62% after a boost with the app Memory Booster. Battery is on 34. Flight mode seems to work fine.
Android Pay question.
Unfortunately this kind of 'automation' for card selection is not possible. You CAN select a default/preferred card, but otherwise you'd have to manually select which card to use at the moment of payment. Remember, Android Pay (nor Samsung Pay, nor any other Digital Wallet) does not know which merchant/terminal you're paying at until you the transaction is finished; they only 'see' a payment terminal and initiate the secure transaction between them. (This, of course, is not the case when paying online, but the automation for card selection you want is also not possible in that case).
Samsung gal S10+ copy info. - help
My neice just tested on her Google phone. And IPhone. IPhone worked. Her Google, did not. My neice just tested on her Google phone. And IPhone. IPhone worked. Her Google, did not. What iPhone? Just asked my daughter to try on her iPhone 6s and the YT app there also...
