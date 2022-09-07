So while I understand the need for Ads and have no problem with how they did them on the browser version of Outlook, I just can't stand the way MS is implementing them in the Android Outlook app. They pop up at random times in your message list and way too many times one has popped up as my finger was coming down to tap on the top email and I then click the ad instead. While it isn't the end of the world, it is annoying and I don't want to deal with it anymore. Are there any good, other than the gmail app, mail apps for Android that you guys recommend?

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO