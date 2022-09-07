ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Swan Quarter, Cedar Island ferries to switch to off-season schedules on Tuesday

MANNS HARBOR – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new schedules will be:. Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1...
OCRACOKE, NC
wcti12.com

School board votes to close MaST High School in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Carteret County School Board voted to get rid of the Marine and Technologies Early College High School in Morehead City. The board first proposed the closure in 2019. The vote passed 6-1 with the decision ultimately coming down to the lack of access...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Lighthouse refurbishment gets OK to proceed

The National Park Service has been appropriated $2 million to renovate the Ocracoke Light Station complex. Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said the money was included in a recently passed Congressional bill called the Disaster Supplement for 2022. “I am so excited about this because...
OCRACOKE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Board of Education votes to close MaST

BEAUFORT - The Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. Board member Katie Statler cast the lone vote opposing the closure of the school. MaST students and parents spoke in...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns

NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
NEWPORT, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Beach bird nesters have bad year, sea turtles faring well

The downward spiral in the spring nesting season on Ocracoke began when a sustained low-pressure windstorm in early May brought overwash along the beach for several days and especially at South Point. Flooding destroyed nests of the Common, Gull-billed and Least Terns. After the storm system receded, nesting resumed, but...
OCRACOKE, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Jackson the boxer mix

NEW BERN, Craven County — A sweet three year-old dog that loves to cuddle is looking for his forever home. Melvin Perez with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Jackson is a boxer mix. He's been at the shelter for a little over a year. This good boy loves to...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 4, 5 & 6

Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island. Thelma Hancock,...
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern police looking for missing person

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
NEW BERN, NC
kiss951.com

Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First true ‘mullet blow’ kicks up water Sunday; hungry fish have to eat despite toasty water temps

To start today’s report, I’m going to give you a quiz. So, what is the collective noun for FISH?. There are several – draft, nest school and shoal are some of them. Some academics argue that “school” is incorrect and that shoal should be used instead. But when it’s late summer approaching fall and the surf is full of migratory mullets, it’s called a … “MULLET BLOW!”
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC

Community Policy