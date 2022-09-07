Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
Long standoff in search for suspect appears to turn up empty after Bellevue Ave stabbing — UPDATE: One arrest
Police were searching for two suspects overnight after a stabbing late Thursday in the 1700 block of Bellevue Ave. Police were called to the area of the City Market around 10:45 PM to a report of a fight and a man stabbed in the assault. According to East Precinct radio...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect after Capitol Hill stabbing
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the Capitol Hill neighborhood that left a man injured Thursday night. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue before 11:30 p.m. Investigators said a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable. Police said they are...
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building
SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument
AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
Body Recovered From Deadly Floatplane Crash Identified
Authorities are still searching for the floatplane wreckage and the bodies of the nine other victims presumed dead.
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building deemed total loss after early morning fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. Lynnwood police and South County Fire were alerted to the fire around 1:30 a.m. First responders...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests
STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
Seattle firefighters pull apart play structure to free stuck child
SEATTLE — Firefighters came to the rescue of a 6-year-old whose arm got stuck in a play structure on Thursday evening in Seattle. Crews were called near the 7700 block of 25th Avenue Northeast to assist the child. According to firefighters, the child’s arm had gotten stuck in the...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
q13fox.com
Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
