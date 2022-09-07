Alexander Yee of Winchendon ordered to seek counseling, serve probation for tampering with women’s gas tanks

Read full article on original website
SJC says Boston Judge Jonathan R. Tynes ‘abused his discretion’ in not removing cannabis-related arrests from defendant’s record
A Boston judge “abused his discretion” when he denied a request from a former defendant to permanently remove records of two cannabis-related arrests from the early 2000s, a new opinion from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts states. The unanimous opinion, which was issued Thursday, ordered the denial...
'I like to make cars not start': Winchendon man who disabled women's vehicles pleads guilty
A Winchendon man already serving a 2½-year sentence for tampering with cars in Worcester County, then offering to assist their female owners, has had three years of probation added to his sentence for similar offenses in Hampshire County. Alexander Yee, 38, was sentenced to 2½ years in the Worcester...
East Boston man charged with punching a mother, biting her child’s hand, Suffolk DA says
Anthony Scarcella, 32, of East Boston was charged in Chelsea District Court for allegedly punching a mother in the mouth and forearm and biting one of her children in Revere, the Suffolk District Attorney said. The incident was first reported to the Revere police on Sept. 3. The mother claimed...
Lowell Judge refuses to drop charges for patient accused of attacking nurse
LOWELL, Mass. — “My biggest fear was that he was going to be dismissed and let out and be allowed to be in the general public where he could potentially hurt somebody,” said Lowell General Hospital Nurse Grace Politis. Politis scored a legal victory Friday when a...
Holyoke man arrested for murder on Nonotuck Street
A suspect has been arrested for a murder that happened on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
22-year-old Massachusetts man arrested while on pretrial release sentenced to prison on firearm, drug trafficking charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday in connection with his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which he possessed over 150 grams of cocaine base and other controlled substances and conspired to possess firearms. 22-year-old Phillips Charles, a/k/a “PHON C,” of Malden, was sentenced by U.S....
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
PD: Man allegedly involved in indecent A&B with juvenile in Sturbridge
Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged Indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
Two men charged with murder in separate shooting incidents in Holyoke
Authorities have arrested two men in connection with homicides in Holyoke over the past week. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke were both arrested Thursday by members of the State Police, Holyoke Police and the Hampden Sheriff’s Department in separate raids.
Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. ...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
Family ‘Devastated' by Attack That Left MCI Shirley Correction Officer on Life Support
A correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley is fighting for his life after an inmate attacked him last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, is on life support. He was hit repeatedly with a 10-15-pound piece of gym equipment. "To see him lying on a hospital bed in this...
Former member of Springfield Latin Kings sentenced for drug charges
Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses.
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
4 wayward goats spark FBI involvement in Rowley police investigation of Hydrant Regency kennel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team is now helping with an ongoing investigation by the Rowley Police Department into the conditions at a local kennel where animal control noticed “concerning issues” when four wayward goats were returned. Late last month on Saturday, Aug. 27, Rowley...
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
