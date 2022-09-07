ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Slotkin v. Barrett on Inflation Reduction Act, race for Michigan's 7th District in U.S. House

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgeA3_0hlvevFx00

LANSING, Mich. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin came to Lansing to talk about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last month. Because Slotkin is running against Republican candidate and state Sen. Tom Barrett to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House, FOX 47 News reached out to Barrett and his campaign to get his perspective on this act.

"While the democrats are calling this the Inflation Reduction Act, no actual credible evidence is there that this is going to lead to any reduction in inflation whatsoever," Barrett said.

But before we get into the many ways in which the two candidates disagree when it comes to this act, let's start from a place of common ground. Both Slotkin and Barrett think that prescription drugs need to remain affordable, and one way to do that is by allowing generic versions of name-brand drugs, like Insulin, to come to market.

"I think we need a faster path into the generic programs so that people have more access to them," Barrett said.

"Just finally allow a generic alternative to come to market," Slotkin said in her round table last week. "These name-brand drugs do not allow generics to come to market."

This is where the two start to differ. Slotkin thinks allowing Medicare to negotiate prices and cap the cost of insulin to $35 a month would keep prescription prices low while putting pressure on large corporations to allow generic versions of their drugs to to come to market.

Barrett doesn't think that's the solution to our country's complex conundrum.

"You know, I'm very sympathetic to the fact that people are finding it increasingly harder to afford the basic necessities and basic life-saving prescriptions that they need, however, when you set in place price-fixing and price controls, what ends up happening over time is that we have less and less innovations in the research and development of life-saving drugs," Barrett said.

Slotkin begs to differ.

"I just want to set the record straight," Slotkin said last week. "The vast majority of the drug companies right now are spending more on TV commercials than they are on research and development."

"I don't know what drug companies spend on advertising," Barrett said. "I think if we get drugs approved for generic use, then that satisfies a lot of the concerns about what's being charged and everything else, but then I know that these pharmacy benefit managers that stand in the middle of the manufacturers, the insurers and the patients end up taking out a lot of resources that could go into making these far more affordable. So, again, when you just make one government solution to the problem, oftentimes you are overlooking other problems in that path as well."

According to Salary.com, the average annual income of a pharmacy benefit manager is $88,465.

Barrett also believes that this act is causing the nation to wastefully spend hundreds of millions of dollars.

"You're seeing millions of dollars spent to hire more IRS agents—87,000 more IRS agents are going to be hired," Barrett said.

Now for the—pardon the pun—elephant in the room: Will our taxes increase with this new act?

"You hear rumors that everyone is going to be taxed," Slotkin told the crowd last week. "There is not one individual who is going to be taxed by this bill. It's the companies that make a billion dollars a year or more—about 150 companies."

"What the Democrats will try to tell you is that only the uber wealthy are going to be paying higher taxes, but when they layer on top of that all the taxes and penalties that are going into mainstream sources of energy and things like that, you see that everyday Americans are actually going to be spending more for each of the basic things that we need," Barrett said.

Slotkin and Barrett will go head-to-head for Michigan's 7th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Stay with FOX 47 News as we continue to cover this race.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Comments / 9

georgi
2d ago

You can tell from his replies he has a more realistic view of the actual economic impact of the items in the bill. The increase costs the new taxes in the plan will have on energy prices will be significant to everyone.

Reply
8
Bruce Bentley
2d ago

need to get rid of Slotkin. Her political adds are a joke. They say that she works with Republicans but the votes say different . Her votes have caused massive inflation in fuel and food. These are TAX burdins on the middle class and the poor. Her vote for the inflation reduction act will have 87,000 more irs agents. These people will be going after the poor and middle class. We don't need her.

Reply(1)
7
Related
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in July ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of clerk offices are illegal. Local election officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action, the judge said. He accused the elections commission of “stubborn and unjustified adherence to its guidance” that was contrary to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Generic Drugs#Election Local#Republican#Fox 47 News#Democrats#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
IRS
Michigan Advance

Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy