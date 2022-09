Cary Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to Motel 6 on the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road around 2:15 p.m. where they found one man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, said Lt. John Reeves. Reeves did not provide the man’s condition.

He also didn’t identify the injured man or say whether a suspect has been identified.