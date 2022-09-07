Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WBTV
“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
If these old walls could talk
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun Hut
If the recent rainy weather has you feeling down, head on over to The Bun Hut in Asheboro where you'll feel transported to the Caribbean's sunny laid back atmosphere for a few hours. This eclectic addition to downtown Asheboro is the brainchild of Bahamian Chef Kermit Raymond Mackey or "Chef Ray" who brought this concept to NC from NY in March of 2022.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Invasive bug that threatens elm trees found in 2 NC counties, researchers say
NORTH CAROLINA — An invasive insect has been spotted in two different North Carolina counties, researchers say. According to researchers at North Carolina State University, the elm zigzag sawfly was found in Surry and Stokes counties last month. It’s the first time the bugs have been found in the state, they said.
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph County
Asheboro resident and Veteran Michael Gonzalez recently launched Active Zone Gaming which will allow you to rent out gaming equipment for parties and events in Randolph County. AZG offers 3 package options for you to reserve, and they will bring the supplies and provide set-up and tear down as well. Michael has already had all equipment field-tested by experts, his 3 children!
wfmynews2.com
Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Honoring Greensboro flight attendant on 21st anniversary of 9/11
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday marked 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our nation forever. Two plans hit the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth one crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania. One of the women on board was 38-year-old Sandy Bradshaw...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wunc.org
'David fighting Goliath': Environmental activism gets personal for Walnut Cove residents
David Hairston, 61, has lived near the Belews Creek Steam Station, a coal-fired power plant, since childhood. He feels the plant has done a lot of damage to his community over the years, but his community has continued to find resilience and strength, often with David helping lead the fight.
265 acres of land in Huntersville that promises never to be redeveloped
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It’s not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination. The site is on the outskirts of Huntersville. When you arrive […]
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS
121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
3 elected North Carolina officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers leaked in September of 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members and first responders, the ADL […]
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this month
I was shopping at the Kernersville Aldi this week when I noticed the ReStore "coming soon" sign right next door. How exciting to have the store up and running again! If you've shopped with them in the past 6 years, you'll remember their old location was on North Main St. by Food Lion, but they closed that location in mid-June of this year to prepare to move to the new location with more space.
Comments / 0