Yadkin County, NC

WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
STATESVILLE, NC
State
Oregon State
Yadkin County, NC
Government
County
Yadkin County, NC
Mount Airy News

If these old walls could talk

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Planking Traveler

Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun Hut

If the recent rainy weather has you feeling down, head on over to The Bun Hut in Asheboro where you'll feel transported to the Caribbean's sunny laid back atmosphere for a few hours. This eclectic addition to downtown Asheboro is the brainchild of Bahamian Chef Kermit Raymond Mackey or "Chef Ray" who brought this concept to NC from NY in March of 2022.
ASHEBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph County

Asheboro resident and Veteran Michael Gonzalez recently launched Active Zone Gaming which will allow you to rent out gaming equipment for parties and events in Randolph County. AZG offers 3 package options for you to reserve, and they will bring the supplies and provide set-up and tear down as well. Michael has already had all equipment field-tested by experts, his 3 children!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS

121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this month

I was shopping at the Kernersville Aldi this week when I noticed the ReStore "coming soon" sign right next door. How exciting to have the store up and running again! If you've shopped with them in the past 6 years, you'll remember their old location was on North Main St. by Food Lion, but they closed that location in mid-June of this year to prepare to move to the new location with more space.
KERNERSVILLE, NC

