Asheboro resident and Veteran Michael Gonzalez recently launched Active Zone Gaming which will allow you to rent out gaming equipment for parties and events in Randolph County. AZG offers 3 package options for you to reserve, and they will bring the supplies and provide set-up and tear down as well. Michael has already had all equipment field-tested by experts, his 3 children!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO