FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLand
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Coffee for the soulJennifer BonnCanton, GA
bartowsportszone.com
Jones wins Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K; Canes, Colonels compete on GHSA state meet course
Woodland senior Tyler Jones won the individual boys title Saturday at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede 5K conducted at Allatoona Creek Park in Kennesaw. Jones (16:31.20) finished just over six seconds ahead of Creekview’s Dillon Berger. Seth Grogan of Cherokee was third just over ten seconds behind. The race...
bartowsportszone.com
Woodland shutout at Pepperell
Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes blank Columbia for senior night win
Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
WXIA 11 Alive
#Team11 Game of the Week | Columbia vs. Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: Cartersville wins, 42-0. Week 4 of high school football has arrived in Cartersville, a place where opponents' dreams of victory often disappear. The idea of beating the Purple Hurricanes in their house is almost unthinkable, as you wouldn't be able to find a single team with a victory at Weinman Stadium since 2011. Only one team has ever accomplished the feat of knocking off Cartersville in the regular season -- regardless of home or away -- since 2014, compiling a 78-1 regular season record in that span.
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County takes down Armuchee
ROME, Ga. — Union County took care of business Friday night on the road, downing Armuchee, 42-10. The Panthers got on the board first with a Pick 6 by Seth Rutan, just before Braylen Rader punched it in from four yards out to take a 14-0 lead. After an Armuchee touchdown cut the lead in half, it was all Union County as Griff Young scored on a 52-yard screen pass.
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
dadecountysentinel.com
Smoke On The Square Is This Saturday
The second annual Smoke on the Square barbecue contest event will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trenton’s Veterans Memorial Park, located on the Courthouse Square. Proceeds from the event will benefit A Hand UP Ministry, a faith-based ministry for people who have recently...
Teen tried bringing in loaded pistol, pot to Cherokee County football game, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A teenager was arrested after police said he attempted to bring a loaded pistol and marijuana in a backpack to a Cherokee High School football game last Friday. Three Woodstock High School students and a man were stopped by school police before going into Friday...
