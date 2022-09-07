ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Woodland shutout at Pepperell

Woodland football dropped a 28-0 decision Friday night in Lindale, falling to the Pepperell Dragons in non-region action. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a pair of touchdown runs. Gage Owens contributed a touchdown run and DeMarcus Ragland added a second quarter pick-six for the Dragons’ scores. Owens scored first...
LINDALE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Canes blank Columbia for senior night win

Malachi Jeffries had two rushing touchdowns in the first half with Luke McBride and Kelvin Mitchell adding touchdown runs in the first half for Cartersville as the Class 5A top-ranked Canes blanked the Columbia Eagles Friday night, 42-0, at Weinman Stadium. The shutout was part of the 2022 Senior Night...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

#Team11 Game of the Week | Columbia vs. Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: Cartersville wins, 42-0. Week 4 of high school football has arrived in Cartersville, a place where opponents' dreams of victory often disappear. The idea of beating the Purple Hurricanes in their house is almost unthinkable, as you wouldn't be able to find a single team with a victory at Weinman Stadium since 2011. Only one team has ever accomplished the feat of knocking off Cartersville in the regular season -- regardless of home or away -- since 2014, compiling a 78-1 regular season record in that span.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Atlanta, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Union County takes down Armuchee

ROME, Ga. — Union County took care of business Friday night on the road, downing Armuchee, 42-10. The Panthers got on the board first with a Pick 6 by Seth Rutan, just before Braylen Rader punched it in from four yards out to take a 14-0 lead. After an Armuchee touchdown cut the lead in half, it was all Union County as Griff Young scored on a 52-yard screen pass.
ARMUCHEE, GA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
dadecountysentinel.com

Smoke On The Square Is This Saturday

The second annual Smoke on the Square barbecue contest event will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trenton’s Veterans Memorial Park, located on the Courthouse Square. Proceeds from the event will benefit A Hand UP Ministry, a faith-based ministry for people who have recently...
TRENTON, GA

