mynewsla.com
Community Center to Get $2.25M in Re-Distributed Funding from LAPD
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was expected to present a $2.25 million check to a nonprofit community center that works to alleviate poverty Wednesday, with funding re-distributed from the Los Angeles Police Department in the summer of 2020. The council re-distributed the funds with the intention of investing in underserved...
mynewsla.com
Public’s Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+UC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
mynewsla.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state’s power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours. Flex Alerts...
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Winding Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
mynewsla.com
Storm System May Aid in Dousing Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet
Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews Friday in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet. As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green, yellow and red...
mynewsla.com
USC Quarterback Featured in Mental Health Public Service Announcement
A student-produced public service announcement featuring USC quarterback Caleb Williams encouraging young people to check in with their peers and have open conversations about their mental health was released Wednesday. The announcement features the experiences of Williams and fellow USC students about how talking with friends about their mental health...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Close to 24,000 Acres
Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside County. The NWS predicts up...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Downtown Shooting
A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between Broadway and Main Street. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Seek Public’s Help Catching Suspect
Santa Ana police Friday asked for the public’s help tracking down a man accused of attempting to sexual assault a woman who had come off a late-night bus. The attack happened minutes after midnight Thursday in the 3300 block of West McFadden Avenue, police said. The victim was walking home from work when the man choked and attempted to sexual assault her, but stopped when a passerby intervened, police said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Instructor, Student Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies Friday are investigating a plane crash that killed a flight instructor and student in an introductory flight when a small single-engine airplane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. According to KCAL 9, the instructor worked at the Santa Monica-based flight school Santa Monica...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Bellflower Found
A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower has been found, authorities said Friday. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that...
mynewsla.com
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A formal announcement is scheduled Thursday on plans to remove and replace a nearly five-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam, created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on the spillway crest is set to be wiped away this...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in Compton Area; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally stabbed Friday in the Compton area, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue about 8:25 a.m. and found the man unresponsive inside a residence, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Paramedics were called to the scene...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, deputies...
