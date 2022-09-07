What TV channel can fans see the Raiders and Chargers NFL season opener from Inglewood?

The NFL season opener between the Raiders and Chargers will be seen throughout California.

Kickoff is set at 1:25 p.m. from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

It is the rematch between the AFC West rivals after a thrilling 35-32 Raiders’ overtime victory that sent the Silver and Black to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It is also the first game Davante Adams will play in since the Raiders acquired the five-time Pro Bowler from the Green Bay Packers in March, reuniting him with best friend Derek Carr, who both played together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013.

Here’s the listings for each California TV stations that will get to watch the game, according to 506 Sports :

California: KGPE (CBS/47 - Fresno); KCBS (CBS/2 - Los Angeles); KFMB (CBS/8 - San Diego); KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield); KPSP (CBS/2 - Palm Springs); KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco); KION (CBS/46 - Monterey CA); KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento); KCOY (CBS/12 - Central Coast).

Others: KOIN (CBS/6 - Portland); KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas); KVAL (CBS/13, Eugene, Ore.); KBOI (CBS/2 - Boise); KTVN (CBS/2 - Reno); KUTV (CBS/2 - Salt Lake City).