Daniels, WV

Car wreck on Ritter Drive in Daniels

By Danielle Sandler
 2 days ago

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck was reported today around 2:22 P.M. on the 1800 block of Ritter Drive near Argabrite Lane.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Beaver Fire Department came to the scene. Jan Care ambulance took one person to a local hospital to be treated for injuries received during the accident.

All lanes have been cleared. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Stick with 59News for continuous updates on this story.

WVNS

WVNS

